Cormark Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$93.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a na rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$84.36.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$81.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.94. The company has a market cap of C$99.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.