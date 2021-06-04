Cormark Weighs in on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CF stock opened at C$14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.25. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

