Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.