Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $18.55

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $19.16. Cosan shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 473 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
