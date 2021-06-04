Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Raised to $12.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
NYSE CMRE opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. Costamare has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
