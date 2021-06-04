Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Raised to $12.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NYSE CMRE opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. Costamare has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

