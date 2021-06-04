Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $415.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.