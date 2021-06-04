COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $892,891.54

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. COVA has a total market cap of $892,891.54 and approximately $47,587.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01012689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.85 or 0.10146794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051868 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

