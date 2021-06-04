Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 99 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $493.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

