Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,996 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08.

