Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

GM stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.89. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

