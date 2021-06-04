Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

