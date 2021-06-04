Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of IBTX opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $80.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

