Covenant Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,837 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 50,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

