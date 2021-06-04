Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.91. 1,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,034. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

