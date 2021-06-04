Covenant Partners LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in IHS Markit by 191.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,397,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,283,000 after acquiring an additional 918,200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 606.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 231,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 198,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,696. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $109.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.