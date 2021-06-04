Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after acquiring an additional 192,107 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

TMO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.52. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

