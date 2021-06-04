Covenant Partners LLC Sells 4,669 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 16.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. 3,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,643. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

