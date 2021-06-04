Covenant Partners LLC Sells 547 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Generac by 979.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Generac by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $322.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.93.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.