Cream Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.02 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $104.56 million and $9.02 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $169.64 or 0.00458774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00978849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.93 or 0.09730460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051551 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

