Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €113.00 ($132.94) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.53 ($126.51).

FRA SY1 traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €109.15 ($128.41). The company had a trading volume of 127,854 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €107.11. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

