Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$45.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,661,686.08. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Insiders have sold 177,875 shares of company stock worth $7,123,548 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

