CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) shares dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 3,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

