Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

