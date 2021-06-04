Critical Review: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Aptiv alerts:

This table compares Aptiv and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91% Aeva Technologies N/A -18.66% -0.38%

This table compares Aptiv and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.23 $1.80 billion $1.94 80.41 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptiv and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67 Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aptiv currently has a consensus target price of $135.89, suggesting a potential downside of 12.88%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.72%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Aptiv.

Risk & Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptiv beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.