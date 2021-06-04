Critical Survey: Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) versus Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Cellectar Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.09 million ($0.76) -2.08

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Cellectar Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -100.35% -67.51% Cellectar Biosciences N/A -65.58% -44.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acasti Pharma and Cellectar Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 428.04%. Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 141.09%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences beats Acasti Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in preclinical stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative PDC programs with Avicenna Oncology GMBH to develop CLR 2000 Series; and Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

