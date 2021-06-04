Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.80. Cronos Group shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 42,491 shares.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,703 over the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

