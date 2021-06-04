CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

