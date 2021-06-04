CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of CRWD opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

