CryptEx (CRX) Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $23.61 or 0.00063725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $40,615.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.15 or 1.00096865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00082945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008346 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

