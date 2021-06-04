CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Holdings Decreased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.