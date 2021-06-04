Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic in the first quarter worth $57,583,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at $52,525,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cubic during the first quarter valued at about $46,786,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cubic by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,648,000 after purchasing an additional 465,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,711,000.

CUB stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Cubic has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

