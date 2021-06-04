Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 20,083 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

NYSE TDS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.90. 4,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,266. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.