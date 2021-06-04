Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 2,749 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 428,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. 268,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,168,807. The stock has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

