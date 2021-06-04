Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in FMC by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in FMC by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 75,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FMC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $123.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.