Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 487 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.17. 321,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The company has a market capitalization of $499.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.