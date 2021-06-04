Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 71,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 3,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.