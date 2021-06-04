Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

