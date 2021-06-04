Dash Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $199.48 or 0.00526053 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $562.80 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004318 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.64 or 0.01470580 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,165,564 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

