Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $514,891.26 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $514,891.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 327,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,885,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Dan Fougere sold 11,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $935,220.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Dan Fougere sold 182,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $16,243,500.00.

DDOG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.45. 1,683,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,568. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

