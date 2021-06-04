Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$12.72 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

