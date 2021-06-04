Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 817.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,259 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 0.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 62,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.10. 4,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,770. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

