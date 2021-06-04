Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.