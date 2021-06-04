Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 3,387 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.38. 23,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

