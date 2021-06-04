Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 208 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STT traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $86.07. 16,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

