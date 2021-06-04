Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 3,175 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

UPS traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.39. 72,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,117. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

