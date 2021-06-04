DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Cap of $27.67 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $27.67 million and $2.91 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.55 or 0.09683645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00050115 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,169,903,091 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

