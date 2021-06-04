DecentBet (DBET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $206,052.39

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $206,052.39 and approximately $245.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.