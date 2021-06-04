Decentral Games Price Reaches $141.74 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $34.03 million and approximately $485,967.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.74 or 0.00380720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00298921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.78 or 0.00246515 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.18 or 0.01144736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,217.31 or 0.99966645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,095 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

