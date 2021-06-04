Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 137,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 510,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.