Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.53.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.