Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

